Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 143.06% from the stock’s current price.

Osisko Development Price Performance

Shares of CVE:ODV traded down C$0.22 on Monday, hitting C$2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 119,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,380. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of C$2.54 and a twelve month high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Osisko Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.