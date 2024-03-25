Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 143.06% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CVE:ODV traded down C$0.22 on Monday, hitting C$2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 119,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,380. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of C$2.54 and a twelve month high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.09.
