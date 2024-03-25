Ouster (OUST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ouster Price Performance

OUST opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.47. Ouster has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ouster by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 142.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

