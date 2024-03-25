Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart Sells 1,000 Shares

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$43,000.00.

Darren Robert Smart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Darren Robert Smart sold 2,500 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.66, for a total value of C$223,304.50.

Parkland Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Parkland stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,430. Parkland Co. has a one year low of C$30.29 and a one year high of C$47.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Parkland Increases Dividend

Parkland last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of C$7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 3.3015038 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.08.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

See Also

