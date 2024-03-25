Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,655,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 866,162 shares.The stock last traded at $82.09 and had previously closed at $82.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Parsons Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Parsons by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

