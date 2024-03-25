Pax Dollar (USDP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.08 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $155.42 million and $7.08 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001559 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 961.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003402 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 155,433,357 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

