Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Citigroup

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAYO has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $33,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $1,533,941.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,107,194.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $33,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,388 shares of company stock worth $2,069,482. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,938,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,244,000 after buying an additional 1,671,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 787,509 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797,758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 831,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.