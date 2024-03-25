PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 1.3%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $65.64. Approximately 4,070,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 18,563,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

