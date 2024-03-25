Pelham Capital Ltd. Has $32.39 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Pelham Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,828 shares during the period. Planet Fitness makes up 14.5% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Planet Fitness worth $32,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 28.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 109.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:PLNT traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,661. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.91.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.