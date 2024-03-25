Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 154,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 140,753 shares.The stock last traded at $12.97 and had previously closed at $13.35.
The firm has a market cap of $597.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.67%.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
