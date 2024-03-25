Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 154,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 140,753 shares.The stock last traded at $12.97 and had previously closed at $13.35.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $597.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 222.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

