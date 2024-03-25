Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Permian Resources traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 573872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

PR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,251,949.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at $15,457,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,925,918 shares of company stock worth $516,919,777 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Permian Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 4.35.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

