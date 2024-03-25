Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

WOOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $604.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.17. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

