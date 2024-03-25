PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHXHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1479 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from PHX Energy Services’s previous dividend of $0.11.
PHX Energy Services Price Performance
PHX Energy Services stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $7.20.
About PHX Energy Services
