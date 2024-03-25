Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Sets New 1-Year High at $260.42

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $260.42 and last traded at $259.28, with a volume of 229517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.28. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,278,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,380. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after acquiring an additional 531,418 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

