Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $199.30

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $199.30 and last traded at $195.19, with a volume of 6806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PIPR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities cut Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.05.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $38,960.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $38,960.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $3,675,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,227 shares in the company, valued at $32,408,145.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,524 shares of company stock worth $9,838,711. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

