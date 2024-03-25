Pippa Latham Buys 11,655 Shares of Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Stock

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) insider Pippa Latham purchased 11,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £15,034.95 ($19,140.61).

Albion Enterprise VCT Price Performance

LON AAEV remained flat at GBX 119.50 ($1.52) on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,438. The firm has a market cap of £120.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5,975.00 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.81. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 113 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 124 ($1.58).

Get Albion Enterprise VCT alerts:

Albion Enterprise VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Albion Enterprise VCT’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

About Albion Enterprise VCT

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

See Also

