Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PAA. Citigroup upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

