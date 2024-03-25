Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Down 3.3%

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.31 and last traded at $57.93. Approximately 654,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,598,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PLNT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.91.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,076,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,606,000 after acquiring an additional 196,809 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,430,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,417,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 60.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after buying an additional 1,172,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,659,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,812,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

