Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 1.5%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 9,301,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 45,720,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $97,800,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plug Power by 87.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378,912 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $13,496,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 671.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,586,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,583 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

