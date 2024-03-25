PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

PNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNM Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PNM Resources Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 4,061.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PNM Resources by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $49.08.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 150.49%.

About PNM Resources

(Get Free Report

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.