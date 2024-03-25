Polymath Trading 11.5% Higher This Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $111.47 million and approximately $26,352.47 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00129325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008674 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

