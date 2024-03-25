Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$40.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POW. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.78.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of POW stock opened at C$37.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.21. The company has a market cap of C$22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$32.33 and a 12 month high of C$40.30.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4763006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.