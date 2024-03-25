Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Precigen to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Precigen Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Precigen
In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 96,686 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $136,327.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,096,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.
