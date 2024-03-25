Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.03

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 208175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRVA. UBS Group cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 100.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

