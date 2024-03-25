Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Prologis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,143. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

