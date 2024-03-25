ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $29.16

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.16, but opened at $30.60. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 2,538,606 shares changing hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 9.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITO. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

