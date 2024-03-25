ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.11

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.11 and last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 46310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.50.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

