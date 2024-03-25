ProSomnus (OSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProSomnus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSA opened at $0.65 on Monday. ProSomnus has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProSomnus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProSomnus by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in ProSomnus by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 41,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProSomnus during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of ProSomnus in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.

