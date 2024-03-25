Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Stock Price Down 20%

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 135,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 61,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Prosper Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

