PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get PTC alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $190.28 on Wednesday. PTC has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 96.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in PTC by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Free Report

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.