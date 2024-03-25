PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,267. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.34 and a beta of 1.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,041,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $71,463.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,041,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,153 shares of company stock worth $3,312,918. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $21,971,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,529,000 after acquiring an additional 546,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PubMatic by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 356,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 462.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 339,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

