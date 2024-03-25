Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.