Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading 1.2% Higher

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.40 and last traded at $52.86. Approximately 1,094,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,173,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.88, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $28,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.