Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PRPL. Roth Capital upgraded Purple Innovation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.25 to $2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation Trading Down 7.3 %

Institutional Trading of Purple Innovation

PRPL opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $162.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.