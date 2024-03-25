Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $18.96

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $18.54. Qifu Technology shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 252,453 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on QFIN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura initiated coverage on Qifu Technology in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the second quarter worth about $50,280,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $48,862,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 988,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after buying an additional 776,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,861,000 after buying an additional 762,982 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $10,779,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

