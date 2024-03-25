Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $111.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.17.

Several research firms have commented on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $114.38 on Monday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $121.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

