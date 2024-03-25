QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.7 %

QCOM stock opened at $168.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.