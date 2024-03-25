Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QLYS. Truist Financial increased their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.58. 280,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,516. Qualys has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $388,648.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,493 shares in the company, valued at $18,344,997.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $2,784,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Qualys by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Qualys by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

