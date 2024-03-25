Quantum (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.60

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $9.74 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008368 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00026594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00015627 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.31 or 0.99642049 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012131 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.11 or 0.00148999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

