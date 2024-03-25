QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 3%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 2,131,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,286,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

QuantumScape Trading Up 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 4.80.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 642,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,486.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $467,835.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,347. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 642,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,486.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,735. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 49.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

