QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 3%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.84. 2,131,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,286,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

QuantumScape Trading Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 4.80.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,486.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,735 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

