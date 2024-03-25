RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s previous close.

RDNT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.68. 133,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,401.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. RadNet has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.11 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in RadNet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 727,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after acquiring an additional 105,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 771,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,311 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in RadNet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

