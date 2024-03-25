Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ralph Lauren has increased its dividend by an average of 63.4% annually over the last three years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $11.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $187.60 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

