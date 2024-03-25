Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ready Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of RC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.23. 394,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,967.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RC

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.