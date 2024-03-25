Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,530 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 58,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,506,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,634,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

