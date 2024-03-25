Red Door Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises 2.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after purchasing an additional 697,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.00. 311,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,149. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.38 and its 200-day moving average is $129.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.84%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Colliers Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

