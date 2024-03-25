Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after acquiring an additional 753,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,533,000 after purchasing an additional 263,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.25 on Monday, reaching $198.48. 1,949,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

