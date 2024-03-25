Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after buying an additional 1,238,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.64. 3,976,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,278. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

