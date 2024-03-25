Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by DA Davidson in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.75 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDFN. Gordon Haskett cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Redfin Stock Down 0.5 %

Redfin stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,509. The stock has a market cap of $723.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.67. Redfin has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

