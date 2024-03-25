Redrow (LON:RDW) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 688 ($8.76) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 643 ($8.19).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDW. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 756 ($9.62) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Redrow to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.55) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 634.50 ($8.08).

Get Redrow alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Redrow

Redrow Stock Performance

Redrow Cuts Dividend

Redrow stock opened at GBX 663 ($8.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 638.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 568.11. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.94, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 423.63 ($5.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 700 ($8.91).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 3,906.25%.

Insider Activity at Redrow

In related news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.31), for a total value of £179,117.90 ($228,030.43). 25.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.