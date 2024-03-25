Redrow (LON:RDW) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 688 ($8.76) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 643 ($8.19).
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDW. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 756 ($9.62) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Redrow to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.55) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 634.50 ($8.08).
Get Our Latest Research Report on Redrow
Redrow Stock Performance
Redrow Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 3,906.25%.
Insider Activity at Redrow
In related news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.31), for a total value of £179,117.90 ($228,030.43). 25.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Redrow Company Profile
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
