Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Plans $0.08 Interim Dividend

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Reece Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

Reece Company Profile

Reece Limited engages in the distribution of plumbing, waterworks, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products to commercial and residential customers in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. It also distributes irrigation and pools, and kitchen products. The company serves customers in the trade, retail, commercial, and infrastructure markets.

